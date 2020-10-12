Man in critical condition after shooting on Cox St. in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police said a man was in critical condition in the hospital after being shot on Saturday, October 10.
The shooting happened in the 1600 block of Cox Street. Police said the victim was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle.
The suspect fled in an unknown gray sedan.
The motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.
LATEST STORIES:
- Timeline of Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney’s kidnapping, murder
- Snoop Dogg: ‘Drop those ballots like they’re hot’ in your local drop box
- Facebook bans Holocaust denial posts
- VIDEO: 20 Burmese Pythons, 585 rats, and 46 rabbits seized from Utah home
- Second stimulus checks: No House vote expected this week on federal aid