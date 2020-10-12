Man in critical condition after shooting on Cox St. in Jackson

Severe Weather Tools

MEMA_14858

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police said a man was in critical condition in the hospital after being shot on Saturday, October 10.

The shooting happened in the 1600 block of Cox Street. Police said the victim was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle.

The suspect fled in an unknown gray sedan.

The motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.

