JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on April 24, 2020.

According to JPD, the shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of Greenview Drive.

Investigators said a man was critically injured following a fight with another man. The suspect ran away from the scene.

At last check, the victim was listed in critical condition at the hospital.