JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a shooting early Wednesday morning that left one seriously injured.

The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. on Oakview Drive.

Police said the victim was shot multiple times while sitting in his car. He was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical condition.

The suspect ran from the scene.

Police have not released the victim’s name at this time.

Police are still searching for the suspect.