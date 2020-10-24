Man in critical condition after shot multiple times on Bailey Avenue

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot several times on Saturday. The incident happened just after 3:00 p.m. on the 3800 block of Bailey Avenue.

According to Officer Sam Brown, the male victim was transported by private vehicle in critical condition. An assault riffle was also recovered.

The suspect is in custody at this time.

This is a developing story.

