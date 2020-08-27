Man in critical condition following shooting in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man in critical condition.
The incident occurred just after 11:00 a.m. in the 100 block of Cedarhurst Road in Jackson.
According to JPD, the victim was shot by another man following an altercation. The suspect fled the scene.
