Man in custody after body found outside Georgetown Apartments

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested in Copiah County after deputies found the body of another man on Friday, March 12.

Deputies responded to a disturbance call around 11:00 p.m. on Railroad Avenue in Georgetown. They found the body of Jonathan Buck in the parking lot of Georgetown Apartments. He had been shot.

According to investigators, Travis Collins was arrested and charged with murder in connection to the case. He surrendered to deputies at the scene.

At this time, Collins is being held at the Copiah County Detention Center without bond. This investigation is ongoing.