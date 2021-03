VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) - Vicksburg police arrested a 15-year-old for multiple felony crimes that happened within the city. Officers arrested Jadarius Funches in the Kings Community on Monday, March 1.

Funches has been charged with one count of armed robbery for an incident that happened in July 2020. He was charged in connection to another armed robbery case for allegedly stealing a gun from a person in October 2020.