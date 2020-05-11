Man in custody after ex-girlfriend shot multiple times at Byram hotel

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Byram police arrested Willie Roy Robinson, 44, for shooting his estranged girlfriend at the Holiday Inn Express.

The shooting happened just after 10:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 7. Officers said a woman had been shot multiple times, and she was able to identify the shooter as Robinson.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived, but he later turned himself in to Byram police. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Robinson was booked and transported to the Raymond Detention Center on charges of attempted murder and kidnapping. Additional charges may be filed.

Robinson is being held with no bond awaiting his initial appearance in Byram Municipal Court.