JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department Vice and Narcotics Unit’s sting operation intercepted drugs that lead to a search warrant.

Investigators said approximately 100 vapor cartridges with THC and a pound of high-grade marijuana were recovered with a street value of $10,000. Police said about $9,000 in cash was recovered.

Shekina Kyles, 42, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm.