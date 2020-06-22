Man in custody for backing truck into Natchez church

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A man has been charged with felony malicious mischief after allegedly backing his truck into a church on Sunday, June 21.

The incident happened at Pilgrim Baptist Church on Pilgrim Boulevard. Natchez Police Chief Walter Armstrong said officers detained Oliver Moore, who was still at the scene of the incident when officers arrived. Armstrong said Moore was standing next to a white pickup truck, engine on and the keys in his pocket.

Investigators believe Moore had deliberately driven the truck backwards into the church.

LATEST STORIES: