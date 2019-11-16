Man indicted after disturbance in church parking lot

COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man accused of shooting at a preacher has been indicted on an aggravated assault charge.

The Commercial Dispatch reports that 22-year-old James Garrett Taylor of Caledonia was arrested in June and indicted during the past few weeks.

A Lowndes County sheriff’s deputy said at the time of the arrest that Taylor had been driving recklessly in a church parking lot and a preacher went outside and confronted him.

Investigators said Taylor allegedly pointed a gun out the window of the vehicle and fired a shot at the victim. The preacher was not injured.

The newspaper did not report whether Taylor is represented by an attorney.