Man injured after shooting on Lawrence Rd. in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times Thursday night.

The shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Lawrence Road. At last check, the victim was listed in critical condition.

There’s no word on a suspect or a motive at this time.

