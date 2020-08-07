Man injured after shooting on Lawrence Rd. in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times Thursday night.
The shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Lawrence Road. At last check, the victim was listed in critical condition.
There’s no word on a suspect or a motive at this time.
