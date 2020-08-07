Coronavirus Information

Man injured after shooting on Lawrence Rd. in Jackson

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times Thursday night.

The shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Lawrence Road. At last check, the victim was listed in critical condition.

There’s no word on a suspect or a motive at this time.

