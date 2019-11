The Jackson Police Department is investigating after a man arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department is investigating after a man arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

According to officers, the victim was shot multiple times before 9:00 p.m. on Siwell Road. The shooting happened after the victim got into a fight with another man.

The victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. He’s in critical but stable condition.

Police are working to find the suspect.