Man injured after shots fired into vehicle on W. Capitol Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a 26-year-old man was injured in a shooting Wednesday morning. The shooting happened in the 1000 block of West Capitol Street.

Police said the victim was traveling in a white Honda Accord when he was chased by another vehicle. The suspects fired shots into the victim’s vehicle, and he was shot once in the back.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. There’s no word on his condition at this time.

Police are working to gather information about the possible suspects.