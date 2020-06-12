Man injured during altercation before fatal crash: Vicksburg police investigate

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Police Department is investigating the death of a man whose car crashed shortly before 5:30 pm on Ken Karyl Avenue.

Police said 44-year-old Gary Hardy was pronounced dead at the scene of a vehicle crash. He sustained injuries a few moments earlier in an altercation with another male in the parking lot of the JPK Food Mart, 2607 Halls Ferry Road.

Vicksburg Police investigators have identified a person of interest in the case and the investigation is continuing.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.