JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Jackson Police Department (JPD) are investigating after a man was injured in a drive-by shooting at the Waffle House on 4800 Highway 18 in Jackson.

According to Sam Brown, the shooting happened Tuesday, September 20. Brown said the 20-year-old male victim was sleeping inside a white Honda Accord waiting on his food when he was shot in both of his legs. The car was shot into multiple times.

The victim was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson by American Medical Responders (AMR). He is currently listed in stable condition.

Investigators said the building was shot into multiple times. They also said two employees were inside at the time of the shooting and were not injured.

There are no suspects in custody and police are working to find out the motive for the shooting.

Mutliple charges include aggravated assault, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

If you have any information about this incident, you’re asked to call Jackson Police Department (JPD) or Metro CrimeStoppers at (601) 355-8477.





