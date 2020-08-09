Man injured in shooting at Cypress Hill Apartments

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg at Cypress Hill Apartment on Saturday.
Officers were dispatched to the apartment complex on Locus Street just after 5:00 p.m.
At the scene, authorities found a 53-year-old male who had been shot once in his left thigh. The victim was transported to University of Mississippi Medical Center for treatment.
Police said a 9mm shell casing was recovered, and a person of interest has been named.
There are no details on the motive.
12 News will provide an update as more information becomes available.
