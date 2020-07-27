Coronavirus Information

Man injured in shooting on Corey Drive in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot early Monday morning.

The shooting happened just before 1:00 a.m. on Corey Drive near Oak Forest Drive.

Authorities said the victim was shot in the arm by a suspect inside a vehicle. There’s no description of the vehicle at this time.

Police believe the shooting stemmed from a prior dispute between the victim and other individuals.

The victim is expected to be okay. Police are working to find the suspect(s).

