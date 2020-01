JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department is investigating after a man was shot.

The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday in the 600 block of Daniel Circle.

A male victim was transported with a wound to the arm. His injury is not life-threatening.

According to JPD via Twitter, the victim was shot by the homeowner after gaining entry into a residence through a window.

Charges are pending for the suspect.