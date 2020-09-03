JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was critically injured in a shooting.
The incident happened just before 9:00 Thursday morning in the 5700 block of I-55 North.
There is no suspect information or motive at this time. If anyone has information about the shooting, contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).
LATEST STORIES:
- Madison County Schools return to classroom after delayed start
- Former exec. director & 3 contractors of MDE charged with bribery, wire fraud
- Man injured in shooting on I-55 N. in Jackson
- Pedestrian hit & killed by train in Jackson
- 4.0 earthquake hits the Florida-Alabama border