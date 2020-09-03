Man injured in shooting on I-55 N. in Jackson

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was critically injured in a shooting.

The incident happened just before 9:00 Thursday morning in the 5700 block of I-55 North.

There is no suspect information or motive at this time. If anyone has information about the shooting, contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories