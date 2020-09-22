Man injured in shooting on University Blvd. in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was injured while walking along University Boulevard on Tuesday.

Police said the shooting happened just after 11:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of University Boulevard. They believe shots were fired from a dark colored sedan.

The victim was taken to the hospital and was listed in stable condition.

The motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.

