Man injured in shooting on University Blvd. in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was injured while walking along University Boulevard on Tuesday.
Police said the shooting happened just after 11:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of University Boulevard. They believe shots were fired from a dark colored sedan.
The victim was taken to the hospital and was listed in stable condition.
The motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.
