Man involved in deadly crash on Highway 18 in Raymond

RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) – A man has died after he was struck by a pickup truck while outside of his vehicle Saturday morning. The crash happened around 6:00 a.m. along Highway 18 near Raymond High School.

According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, the driver, 30-year-old Andre Higgins of Utica, was traveling eastbound on Highway 18 when his vehicle became disabled. While outside of his vehicle, an oncoming Ram pickup collided with Higgins and his vehicle.

He was pronounced dead on the scene. The passenger in Higgins’ vehicle and the driver of the Ram pickup were not hurt.

This crash is currently under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.