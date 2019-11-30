Man kidnaps ex-wife at knifepoint in Vicksburg: Arrested and charged

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – On November 27, Vicksburg police responded to Walnut Street to a disturbance and kidnapping.

When officers arrived at the scene, the homeowner told the police that Quintarius Jamal Brown kicked the door in and took his female roommate at knifepoint.

After gathering information about the car 31-year-old was driving, officers stopped the vehicle in the area of Cherry and Crawford Street after a brief chase.

The kidnapped female was unharmed and Brown was taken into custody.

The woman was Brown’s estranged wife. The two of them have been separated for a few months.

According to the Vicksburg Police Department, Brown was detained in the Madison County Jail since Wednesday, November 27.

Brown appeared in court Saturday morning to face charges of burglary, kidnapping, and domestic violence simple assault.

His bond is set at $250,000.

Brown was transported to the Warren County jail pending the next grand jury.