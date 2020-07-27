Man killed after being shot on Sunset Drive in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot on killed Sunday morning.

According to police, the victim was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center by a private vehicle just after 7:00 a.m. The shooting happened in the 3500 block of Sunset Drive.

Authorities said the shooting happened after an altercation between the victim, 36-year-old Yatcey Estell, and the suspect. Estell later died at the hospital.

Police said they’re working to find the suspect.

