Man killed, child injured after crash in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a crash that killed a man and injured a child.
The crash happened on Suncrest Drive at Autumn Street on Sunday. Police said the man was driving at a high rate of speed, when the vehicle hit a tree.
The man died at the scene of the crash. The child was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.
Their identities have not been released at this time.
