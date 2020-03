JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department is investigating after a Jackson firefighter was shot and killed during a robbery.

The incident happened in the parking lot of the Marathon Gas station on Hanging Moss Road just before 12:00 a.m.

Police said the victim’s vehicle was taken from the scene. There’s no suspect information at this time.

Jackson Fire Division Chief Cleotha Sanders identified the victim as 48-year-old Yancey Williams.