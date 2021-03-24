Man killed during domestic-related shooting on Gertrude Drive in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a deadly domestic-related shooting. The incident happened Wednesday morning in the 5200 block of Gertrude Drive.

Investigators said Gregory Fultz, 46, had a dispute with his girlfriend, Felicia Nathaniel, who lived with him. Fultz was shot multiple times following the argument and died from his injuries.

Police said the victim’s son, 25-year-old Chad Johnson, then shot Nathaniel in the groin area. She was taken to the hospital for treatment. Her condition is unknown at this time.

The case is still under investigation. Jackson police said this is the 29th homicide in the city for 2021.