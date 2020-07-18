Man killed during shooting in Brandon

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, July 17th, 2020, the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department received calls of shots fired in the area of Donnell Drive.

When deputies arrived, they were told that there was a drive-by shooting where multiple shots were fired at a residence and that multiple shots were fired in return.

Deputies said a BOLO was put out for the vehicles that the people on scene were able to identify.

Shortly thereafter, Brandon Police Department was able to locate one of the vehicles on Crossgates Boulevard near the intersection of Highway 80. Brandon officers observed a deceased black male in the back seat that had died from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

The victim was identified as 33-year-old William Terrance Anderson of Brandon.

According to investigators, the driver, who witnesses said tried to take another citizen’s car when his broke down, was detained and taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Multiple suspects are being detained for questioning at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.