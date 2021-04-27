Man killed in Copiah County shooting

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Copiah County deputies are investigating after a man was shot and killed Tuesday night.

The shooting happened on Rhymes Road. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the victim lying on the ground with a gunshot wound.

Investigators said no one is in custody at this time, and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the case.

The victim’s name will not be released until his family has been notified. According to deputies, the case is being handled as a death investigation.