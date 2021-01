YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are investigating after a 67-year-old man died when his vehicle collided with an 18-wheeler.

The crash happened at the intersection of North Sunset Drive and Jerry Clower Boulevard. Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers said the vehicles caught fire, and the victim, Eugene Young, was burned beyond recognition.

According to Shivers, Young’s body was taken to the Office of the State Medical Examiner where an autopsy will be performed.