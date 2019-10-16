Man killed in crash on Nissan Parkway

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that killed a 31-year-old Canton man.
The crash happened before 7:00 Wednesday morning on Nissan Parkway.
According to troopers, a Chevrolet Tahoe lost control, crossed the center line and collided with a Chevrolet Camaro. The Tahoe overturned and ejected the driver, Terrance Thomas.
Thomas died from his injuries. Troopers said he was not wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the Camaro suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for observation.
Troopers believe speed played a factor in the crash.