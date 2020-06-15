Man killed in double shooting at M&P Daiquiri Lounge in McComb

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – McComb police are investigating after a man was killed in a double shooting on Saturday, June 13. The shooting happened at M&P Daiquiri Lounge on Summit Street just after 1:30 a.m.

Police said Nolan Wells, 25, was shot in the lower back. He was taken to Southwest Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

The second victim was Deviyon Lodrique, 21. Officers said he was shot in the left arm and taken to Southwest Medical Center. Lodrique was later transferred to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. At last check, he was listed in stable condition.

If you have any information about the shooting, contact the McComb Police Department at 601-684-3023 or Crime Stoppers at 601-684-0033.

