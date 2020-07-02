Man killed in freak accident in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – An Alabama man died in a freak accident in Vicksburg on Wednesday, July 1.

According to Vicksburg Daily News, the accident happened near the intersection of Grove Street and Washington Street. Police said the man’s vehicle began to roll. As he attempted to stop it, he was pinned between the vehicle and a pole.

The victim has been identified as 54-year-old Jeffrey Lloyd of Auburn.

Lloyd’s death is still under investigation.

