VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police are investigating the city’s sixth homicide of the year. The shooting happened outside a daycare on Clay Street Wednesday evening.
According to investigators, 35-year-old Christopher Johnson was shot and killed. Officers arrested 35-year-old Talisha Butler in connection to the shooting.
There’s no word on a motive for the shooting at this time.
LATEST STORIES:
- Man killed, woman arrested after shooting outside Vicksburg daycare
- President Trump touts takedown of MS-13 leaders
- Mega Navy ship in San Diego Bay continues to burn
- ‘Magic School Bus’ author Joanna Cole dies at age 75
- New study: Dogs and Humans don’t age at the same rate