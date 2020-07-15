Coronavirus Information

Man killed, woman arrested after shooting outside Vicksburg daycare

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police are investigating the city’s sixth homicide of the year. The shooting happened outside a daycare on Clay Street Wednesday evening.

According to investigators, 35-year-old Christopher Johnson was shot and killed. Officers arrested 35-year-old Talisha Butler in connection to the shooting.

There’s no word on a motive for the shooting at this time.

