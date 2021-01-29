Man missing from Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, a man from the area is currently missing. Jeffery Shadun Carter was last seen on Monday on January 25.

Police said someone spoke to Carter via Google Duo on 28.

Carter’s last texted his sister stating he would be home in about three to four hours.

Carter was last seen driving an aluminum colored 2010 Ford Fusion. He has a Mississippi Nascar tag with the license plate reading 56N33 and a front tag with Carter 40 on it.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Carter, you are asked to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department at 601-786-3403.