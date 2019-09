VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- A huge part of Warren County has been underwater from February to the beginning of August. The price tag for individual homeowners has been enormous. But it is dwarfed by the cost to county agencies and the taxpayers who fund them.

Now Warren County Emergency Management Director John Elfer says they are expected to receive federal flood aid.

“We got word that Warren County had been included in the public assistance federal declaration concerning the backwater flooding”.