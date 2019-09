A young woman calls 9-1-1 from the small community of Bentonia, asking for help, tells them her Dad has been stabbed.

Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers says when responders got to the house, James Williams was slumped over the steering wheel of his vehicle with two stab wounds to his back.

Deputies say Williams stopped breathing before paramedics arrived, they pronounced him dead at the scene.

Authorities say they are looking into reports of a domestic dispute.