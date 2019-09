MOSS POINT Miss. (WJTV) – The suspect in the murder of an educator in Moss Point pleads guilty.

Lee Gipson, 26, pled guilty to capital murder in the stabbing death of Willie Williams, 64, back in 2016.

Gipson reportedly got into an argument with Williams over a rumored relationship. Afterwards he says he stabbed Williams 50 times before he stole some of Williams’ belongings and left.

Gibson was sentenced to life in prison without parole.