Man pleads guilty to exploitation of a child in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney Bubba Bramlett, Jr., announced that Michael Eugene Farmer was sentenced to 40 years for exploitation of a child. Farmer, 45, will serve all 40 years of his sentence in prison. He must register as a sex offender and will have no contact with his victims.

Farmer was arrested after Richland police received a complaint about him sexually assaulting a child on April 26, 2019. It was reported the abuse took place at his home in Richland.

The child was interviewed by the Children’s Advocacy Center. During the interview, the minor child disclosed that Farmer performed sexual acts with the child over a period of six months. Additionally, investigators searched Farmer’s electronics and found that he possessed images of child pornography. Officials said the images were of two separate minor children, including the victim of the sexual assault.

Farmer was charged with one count of sexual battery and five counts of exploitation of a child. On September 8, 2020, Farmer pled guilty, to one count of exploitation of a child. He was sentenced on November 2, 2020 by Judge Dewey Arthur.

