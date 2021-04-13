Man pleads guilty to murder of Canton Domino’s employee

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – On April 5, a Canton man pled guilty to the 2019 murder of a Canton Domino’s employee and for the attempted murder of a JASCO store clerk.

Investigators said the body of 31-year-old Helerica “Latrice” Dortch was found on December 17, 2019, near the intersection of Old Yazoo City Road and Heindle Road in Madison County.

Prosecutors said the suspect, Terrance J. Caldwell, also shot Ranjiit Singh, the Jasco convenience store employee, in the face during an armed robbery.



Helerica “Latrice” Dortch

Authorities arrested Caldwell a day after Dortch’s body was found.

According to Assistant District Attorney Randy Harris, Caldwell may be sentenced to life in prison on the capital murder conviction. On the attempted murder charge, he may be sentenced to a minimum of 20 years and a maximum term of less than life.

Caldwell will be sentenced at the Madison County Circuit Court on April 21 at 9:00 a.m.