Man pleads to accessory charge in killing of police officer​

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) – An 18-year-old man has pleaded guilty to helping another man who is charged in the shooting death of a Mississippi police officer.​ ​

News outlets report that 18-year-old Andre Anderson Sullivan of Gulfport waived a grand jury investigation and pleaded guilty Monday to accessory after the fact to capital murder in the May 5 death of Biloxi officer Robert McKeithen.​ ​

Sullivan was one of four people accused of helping Darian Atkinson hide from authorities after McKeithen was killed outside a Biloxi police station.​ ​

Atkinson was indicted last month on a capital murder charge. A trial date hasn’t been set.​ ​ Sullivan told a judge Monday that he gave Atkinson a change of clothes, knowing Atkinson was being sought.​ ​ Sullivan is to be sentenced after the charge against Atkinson is resolved.​ ​

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)​ ​