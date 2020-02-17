Man rescued from flooding in Flowood

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – A family was reunited in Flowood after a man was trapped in the flooding from the Pearl River.

Cebra Roland and her son came back to their home on Dexter Drive on Sunday. They were met with a barricade and a flooded street. Roland’s husband was stuck inside.

On Friday, Roland and her three boys evacuated their mobile home in hopes of avoiding being trapped. Her husband, Alex, wanted to stay behind to make sure their home was safe.

“No need for me to leave. I told them to all evacuate, so I’d stay and watch things,” explained Alex.

On Sunday, Cebra came back to get him out. She tried wading through the water alone.

“Well it was too deep for me to drive the car through, so I started to walk it. But I decided it was too deep, so I had to call 911,” she stated.

Alex was rescued from his home and is now safe. The family is grateful to be reunited, and they are thankful to the firefighters for their help.