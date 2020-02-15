Man rescued from Pearl River after boat was damaged

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was saved by a family member after his boat was damaged in the Pearl River.

The incident happened around 5:00 p.m. near the Swinging Bridge on the Rankin County side of the Pearl River.

According to the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department, a family, who lives near the river, did not have vehicle access to escape because of the flooding. A relative tried to reach them in his boat, but his boat hit an obstruction in the river and was damaged.

Investigators said the man was able to make it to a sandbar in the middle of the Pearl River. He was rescued by a family member.

The Rankin County EOC, the Swift Water Rescue Team and the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks responded to the scene. The man was not taken to the hospital.