HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Urban Search and Rescue swift water rescue team saved a 54-year-old man after his boat hit a tree underwater in the Big Black River off of Old Highway 80.

According to the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department, the man was ejected from the boat on Monday. The Hinds County EOC said the man held onto a tree until rescuers pulled him from the water.

The man was treated and is expected to recover.