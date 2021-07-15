Man robbed after filming porn at abandoned Meridian building, police say

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Meridian police are investigating after a man said he was robbed after making an adult film at an abandoned building.

According to Sgt. Brandon Fireplace with the Meridian Police Department, the robbery happened on Azalea Drive while three people were making an adult film on Sunday, July 11.

Fireplace stated the suspect, who was naked from shooting the film, forced the victim to send him $200 through Cashapp. The victim tried to runaway but was chased and shot at by the suspect. Several shots were fired at the victim’s car.

Police believe two suspects were involved in the robbery. Fireplace said they’re waiting on additional information before making arrests.