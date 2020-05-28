Man rushed to hospital after being shot in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hattiesburg Police Department is investigating a shooting involving a male victim in Hattiesburg.

According to HPD, police responded to a report of a shooting in the 800 block of Edwards Street around 9:15 p.m on Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they discovered a male victim, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police said the male was transported from the scene by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.

No other information is available at this time.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP