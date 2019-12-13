Man rushed to hospital after being shot, JPD investigates

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting after a male was transported to a local hospital by a private vehicle before 12 am.

According to JPD via Twitter, the victim suffered injuries to the face after an unknown suspect in a gray sedan fired shots into his vehicle.

The victim is in stable condition at this time. Police believe the incident could have happened on Perkins Street near Overstreet Avenue.

There is no word on why the shooting happened and who is responsible.

