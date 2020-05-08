Man says land bought for $10, covered with dirt was cemetery

FOREST, Miss. (AP) – A plot of land in Mississippi that was bought for $10 to build a hunting camp is the site of a cemetery, according to a man who has family members buried there.

Bobby Wilkerson shared documents and information handed down to him showing that his great-great-great-grandparents were buried at Crout Sisters Cemetery in Scott County in the 1790s.

The land was recently covered with dirt and the new landowner, who owns adjacent property, bought the plot to have a place to stay while hunting in the area, Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee said.

The landowner lives out of state, according to the sheriff, and was working to restore the cemetery. Wilkerson said that’s all he wants.

“We’re looking for the cemetery to be put back as close as possible to what it was,” he said.