Man sentenced for being a felon in possession of a firearm

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – A man, who was previously convicted for kidnapping and armed robbery, was sentenced in Madison County for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

On May 20, 2019, a Ridgeland police officer observed a car make an illegal U-turn in the middle of West Jackson Street. After making a traffic stop, the officer found that Parviz Deangelo King did not have a driver’s license.

When the officer asked King, his wife, and a 15-year-old boy to step out of the car, he noticed a 9mm handgun sticking out of the back pocket of the front scene. The officer also discovered a “Halloween” movie type mask and a box of 9mm ammunition in a bag by the gun.

Prosecutors said King admitted that he was recently released from prison from armed robbery and was currently on probation. He also admitted to owning the gun.

King was sentenced to 10 years without early release, which is the maximum sentence allowed by law.

Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney John K. Bramlett, Jr., stated, “In our State, it is illegal for a convicted felon to be in possession of a firearm for obvious reasons. This man had been previously convicted of both armed robbery and kidnapping and was carrying around a gun, bullets, and a mask while he was still on probation for these offenses. He is a dangerous man who refuses to learn his lesson. Thanks to a patrol officer with the Ridgeland Police Department, who went above and beyond during a routine traffic stop, a serious and habitual criminal will spend the next decade in prison.”