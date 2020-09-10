Man sentenced for human trafficking, sexual battery charges in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was sentenced to serve 40 years in prison for one count of human trafficking and three counts of sexual battery in Madison County.

Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney John K. Bramlett, Jr., said 33-year-old Jerrell Leashaun Jackson will have to register as a sex offender after he is released from custody.

On June 26, 2019, the Ridgeland Police Department received a complaint about possible

inappropriate contact between underage females and an adult male. Through a joint investigation with the Ridgeland Police Department, the FBI, and others, it was discovered that the victims were brought to Ridgeland where they were forced into sexual acts.

Prosecutors said Jackson pled guilty to his charges in Madison County on September 1, 2020. He is currently awaiting trial through the U.S. District Court for related charges.

